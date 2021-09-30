Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 11th day of November, 2021 at 10:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – San Mateo, 5220 San Mateo Blvd, Albuquerque, NM, 87109
Unit Hopkins, Nicole, 10808 Bowie Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121 Mattresses, bicycle.
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. October 1, 8, 2021