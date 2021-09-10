PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
On October 25, 2021 at 1:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same:
2013 Chevrolet Silverado PK VIN 1GCRKSE70DZ399562. NM license plate PZW967. Last
known registered owner is Randy Lee Ceniceros of Truth or Consequences, NM 87901.
In the amount of $769.66. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Car Crafters Collision Center 600 Montano NE Albuquerque, NM 87107 (505) 881-8889.
HCS Pub. September 10, 17, 2021