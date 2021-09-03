Storage Auction
Abandoned storage unit at ABQSelfstorage, 9501 Lomas NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112 for unit 107 Tammy Halasinski , 111 .Alvarado Dr. SE Albuquerque NM 87108. Consists of blender, smoothie maker, towels, bedding, clothing. filing cabinet documents, kitchen implements.
HCS Pub. August 27, September 3, 2021
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant
To the New Mexico Self Storage
Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9)
U-Stor-It located at 2640 Baylor Dr. SE, Albuq., NM 87108, will be selling The following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owners(s) Lien. Sale is to be Held At 9:00 a.m., September 21, 2021.
CASH ONLY.
UNIT #047, Mellissa Hening,
11116 Hackamore SW
Albuq. NM 87121
Suitcase, bedspread, dog gate, misc. boxes
UNIT # 049, Zachary Jones,
3003 Transport SE #127
Albuq, NM 87109
Trunk, misc. totes
UNIT #088, Josefina Arreola
1733 Gerald SE
Albuq. NM 87106
Toys, Tubs, Bag’s
UNIT # 118, Lewis Casias
511 Candelaria NW #5
Albuq. NM 87108
Furniture, Tools, Vacuum, Boxes
UNIT # 114, Lewis Casias
511 Candelaria NW #5
Albuq. NM 87108
Picture, Desk, Dresser, Boxes
UNIT #187, Ernestine Holman
825 Louisiana Blvd. SE Apt. 4
Albuq, NM 87108
Garden tools, furniture, boxes
UNIT # 160, Irma Tapia
519 Ethelyn SE
Albuq, NM 87102
Box springs & Mattress, Tubs
UNIT #217, Stephanie Sanchez
3701 Lucky Lindy Ln.
Las Cruces, NM 88007
Furniture, Chairs, Dresser
UNIT #217, Nancy Rivera
114 La Vega SW
Albuq, NM 87105
Box Springs & Mattress, Fish Tank, Chair,
Lamp, Appliances
UNIT #304, Josie Williams
604 San Pablo St. NE
Albuq, NM 87108
Boxes, Bed, Totes, Furniture
UNIT #306, Josie Williams
604 San Pablo St. NE
Albuq, NM 87108
Boxes, Totes, Furniture, Wheelchair
UNIT #307, Josie Williams
604 San Pablo St. NE
Albuq, NM 87108
Bike, End Tables, Vacuum, Boxes
UNIT #412, Edwin Bowyer
109 General Arnold NE #A
Albuq, NM 87102
Dressers, Totes, Toys
UNIT #399, Adonise Lucero
1014 Valencia Dr. SE
Albuq, NM 87108
Dresser, desk, chairs, boxes
UNIT #452, Dean Roberson
801 Grace NE
Albuq, NM 87123
Boxes, Furniture
UNIT #451, Richard McCoy
1033 Arizona SE
Albuq, NM 87108
Tools, Boxes, lamp, Couch & Chair, Ladder
HCS Pub. September 3, 10, 2021