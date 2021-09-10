Storage Sale
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to the New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Southwest Self- Storage, LLC located at 700 98th Street SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121, will be selling the following Unit(s) to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 10:00 a.m. on September 27th, 2021.
The Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY. Additional Refundable Cash Deposit of $50.00/unit required. Bring your own lock or we have them to purchase
UNIT: (F575) 5×5 Miguel Rodriguez, 7215 Embarcadera, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Exercise Equipment, Boxes, Bins.
UNIT: (B653) 10×4 Larry Gallegos, 9704 Firman Ct. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Furniture, Boxes, Clothing, Miscellaneous Household Items, Bed.
UNIT: (F478) 5×10 Lusiana E. Armenta, 465 Brandon Ct. SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121. Childs Bedframe, Miscellaneous Household Items, Clothing, Bags.
HCS Pub. September 10, 17, 24, 2021