Storage Sale
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: PURSUANT TO NM STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s) will be sold on Monday October 4 th, 2021 at 2:00 PM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.
D-120 Waterman, Lauren PO Box 50448 ABQ NM 87181. Totes, Boxes, Bags, Misc. $ 482.88
E-143 Anderson, Harold 4609 San Andres Ave NE ABQ NM 87110. Gardening/Misc. Tools, Lots of Misc. $ 449.48
H-207 Sanchez, Pedro ℅ Michael Taylor 9000 Trumbull SE #44 ABQ NM 87123. Lots of Misc. $ 590.96
I-230 Anderson, Harold 4609 San Andres Ave NE ABQ NM 87110. Lots of Misc. $ 449.48
I-237 Jordan, Amber PO Box 76 Estancia NM 87016. Lots of Misc. $ 470.46
I-273 Waterman, Lauren PO Box 50448 ABQ NM 87181. Boxes & Bags. $ 482.88
J-316 Montgomery, Herman 105 Texas SE ABQ NM 87108. Clothes, Misc. $ 503.25
J-342 Sandoval, Stephanie 3033 Alvarado SE #19 ABQ NM 87108. Kids toys, Misc. HH goods. $ 457.76
Any of the above lockers may be withdrawn at any time without prior notice.
Manager, H. Martinez
HCS Pub. September 24, October 1, 2021