STORAGE SALE
The following property shall be sold October 16, 2021, 10AM, at THE STORAGE PLACE, 31 RD 5577, Farmington, NM 87401, Phone: 505-320-0267, in satisfaction of lien in accordance with the NM self-storage act 48-11-9.
Megan Reinhardt, 34 RD 3322, Aztec, NM 87410, Unit A-20, containing skate boards, skillet, suit case, wooden cutting board and various bags.
Hank Hicks, P.O. Box 1383, Flora Vista, NM 87415, Unit B-6, containing a grill, fridge,fishing rods, a propane tank, and shirts.
Christopher Raymond, 1128 Saiz Ln., Bloomfield, NM 87413, Unit B-11, containing lots of welding stuff, tools, water jug, and various boxes and tubs.
Lisa Parraz, 951 N. Auburn Ave. Farmington, NM 87401, Unit B-17, containing electric riding toys, chairs, a couch, matresses, a coffee table, vehicle seats and various tubs and boxes.
Joshua Kaufman, 1175 Hines RD Trlr. 20, Farmington, NM 87401, Unit M-13, containing a dresser, couch, entertainment center, kitchen chairs, office chairs, suitcases and various tubs and boxes.
