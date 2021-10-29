No. CV 2021 005497
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 005497
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Juana Romero Hernandez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Eric Velazquez Toban
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Juana Romero Hernandez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Eric Velazquez Toban
Proposed Name
Eric Velazquez Romero
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of DEC 09 2021, at the hour of 9:30 am,
To attend the hearing see attached
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Juana Romero Hernandez
Juana Romero Hernandez
HCS Pub. October 29, November 5, 2021