No. CV 2021 04684
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 04684
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Arjun Raj Koil
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Arjun Raj Koil, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Arjun Raj Koil
Proposed Name
Asir Raj Koil
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Joshua A. Allison, District Judge, on the 2nd day of November 2021, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
*Please call: 1-800-747-5150 – Access Code 3334679
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Arjun Raj Koil
Arjun Raj Koil
HCS Pub. October 8, 15, 2021