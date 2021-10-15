No. CV 2021 05477
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 05477
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ricky Martin Lever
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME-Telephonic
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ricky Martin Lever, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Ricky Martin Lever
Proposed Name
Ricky Martin Muniz
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Judge, on the 1st day of November 2021, at the hour of 1:20 pm
TELEPHONE 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ricky Martin Lever
Ricky Martin Lever
HCS Pub. October 15, 22, 2021