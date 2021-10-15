Home   >   Bernalillo County   >   No. CV 2021 05866

SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2021 05866
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
CLAIRE ALLISON MCCONNELL-REARDON
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR CHANGE OF NAME -Telephonic
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Claire Allison McConnell-Reardon, resident of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Claire Allison McConnell-Reardon
Proposed Name
Caliburn McConnell Reardon
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DENISE BARELA SHEPHERD, District Court Judge on December 1, 2021, at 1:20 p.m.
TELEPHONE 1-800-747-5150 Access Code 3482751
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Claire Allison McConnell-Reardon
Claire Allison McConnell-Reardon
