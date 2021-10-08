No. D-202-CV 2021 05702
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 05702
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
IAN JAMES BLEYLE
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that IAN JAMES BLEYLE, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
IAN JAMES BLEYLE
Proposed Name
IAN JAMES COLBERT
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, District Judge, on the 4th day of November 2021, at the hour of 9:05 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ian James Bleyle
IAN JAMES BLEYLE
HCS Pub. October 8, 15, 2021