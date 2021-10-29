No. D-202-CV 2021 05762
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. D-202-CV 2021 05762
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
ROBERT LEE GAMEZ
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
ROBERT LEE HERNANDEZ GAMEZ JR, and
MARIA DE LOS ANGELES HERNANDEZ GAMEZ
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that ROBERT LEE GAMEZ, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his children in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he seeks to change the name of his children as follows:
Current Name
ROBERT LEE HERNANDEZ GAMEZ JR.
Current Name
MARIA DE LOS ANGELES HERNANDEZ GAMEZ
Proposed Name
ROBERT LEE GAMEZ HERNANDEZ JR.
Proposed Name
MARIA DE LOS ANGELES GAMEZ HERNANDEZ
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 1st day of December, 2021, at the hour of 11:30 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico. THIS HEARING WILL BE BY TELEPHONE
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Robert Lee Gamez
Robert Lee Gamez
HCS Pub. October 29, November 5, 2021