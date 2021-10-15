No. D-202-CV 2021 05854
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 05854
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Sean Liam Barry
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sean Liam Barry, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Sean Liam Barry
Proposed Name
Carolyn Brighide Barry
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of NOV 09 2021, at the hour of 2:45 PM
To attend hearing please call 1-800-747-5150 and use access code 4001301
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Sean Liam Barry
Sean Liam Barry
HCS Pub. October 15, 22, 2021