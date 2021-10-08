Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 14th day of October, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Bernalillo, 255 S Hill Rd, Bernalillo, NM, 87004
Unit A189 Appa, Carnavan PO Box 26 St James St 4282 San Felipe Pueblo, NM 87001 clothes, diapers,
Unit A268 Winchell, Marlene 964 Oak Street Bernalillo, NM 87004 clothing, bins, boom box, ice cooler, portable battery audio equipment,bicycle, flat screen tv, eadio,
Unit 195 Trancosa, Tayler 26 St. James Road Unit 4464 San Felipe Pueblo, NM 87001 Boxes, Kitchen items, Household items, shoes,folding table, vacuum
Unit A163 Sanchez, Joseph 1133 Maple St Bernalillo, NM 87004 Clothing, dolls, toys fan, carpet cleaner
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. October 8, 2021