PUBLIC AUCTION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien Sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage Juan Tabo, 1733 Juan Tabo Blvd. Ne Albuquerque, NM 87112
online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting 10/19/2021/9AM, ending 11/3/2021/5PM
AUCTION: unit #229 Erik Krohn, 551 Texas St. NE, boxes, weed eater, camping equipment, camping chairs, totes, ac unit, toolbox, Igloo, small BBBQ grills, vacuum, Christmas tree
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. October 8, 15, 2021