Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, RightSpace Storage – Eubank Blvd, 4801 Eubank Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87111, on Thursday the 11th day of November, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com.
Unit 10027 Moreno, Mariah 514 Morris Apt 5 Albuquerque, NM 87123; numerous boxes and bins, wall décor.
Unit 60006 Morgan, Jeremiah C. 9420 Admiral Nemitz Albuquerque, NM 87111: furniture, microwaves, boxes, bins.
Unit 17010 Harmon, Nicole M. 3109 Vermont St NE Albuquerque, NM 87110: shelving, furniture, pictures frames, TV.
Unit 70027 Brown, Joseph 5268 Wyoming Blvd NE Apt C25 Albuquerque, NM 87111: Hard back cases, aquarium, cart, totes.
Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. October 22, 29, 2021