PUBLIC AUCTION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for StorWise Self Storage San Antonio 6300 San Antonio DR NE Albuquerque NM 87109 online at https://www.storagetreasures.com/ starting 11/02/2021 8 am, ending 11/09/2021 5pm
AUCTION: Unit D75: Ruben Gallegos, 116 14th ST SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102: boxes
AUCTION: Unit D59: Ruben Gallegos, 116 14th ST SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102: furniture, tent, air mover, folding chairs, nutcracker
AUCTION: Unit D11: Debre Mares, PO Box 92774, Albuquerque, NM 87199: boxes, bags, totes
AUCTION: Unit H07: Robert J Havens, 12505 Monarch Dr, Albuquerque, NM 87123: red toolboxes, truck toolbox, grill, desk, totes/boxes, dollies
AUCTION: Unit G02: Contessa Cochran, 75 Hotel Circle NE #145, Albuquerque, NM 87123: totes, clothes, boxes
AUCTION: Unit B48: Joseph Toth, 6350 Eubank Blvd NE #411, Albuquerque, NM 87111: art, furniture, mattresses, totes/boxes
AUCTION: Unit C33: Brenda Bailey, 8221 Yeager NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109: art, rugs, furniture, lamps, boxes/totes
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. October 29, November 5, 2021