PUBLIC SALE
On November 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same: 2020 Nissan Rogue VIN JN1BJ1CV5LW27592 NM license plate RCY033.Last known registered owner is Anna M Silva Sanchez or Alana Sanchez of Albuquerque, NM. In the amount of $1309.98. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. A-Albuquerque Towing 305 Conchas ST SE Albuquerque, NM 87123 (505) 292-2880.
HCS Pub. October 15, 22, 2021