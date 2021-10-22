Storage Auction
Notice is hereby given, Pursuant to New Mexico Self-Storage Lien Act (48-11-1 to 48-11-9). Yucca Self Storage located at 2260 Hwy 304, Rio Commiunites, NM 87002 will be selling the following units to satisfy the Owner(s) Lien. Sale is to be held at 1pm November 3, 2021. Owner(s) reserve the right to ask for a minimum bid. CASH ONLY.
Unit C1 10×10: Danny Hart, 2500 2nd St, Albuquerque, NM 87105 – Electronics, Tool Chest, Bike, Misc. Household Items, Toys
HCS Pub. October 22, 29, 2021