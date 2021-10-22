Storage Auction
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
Notice is hereby given
Pursuant to New Mexico Statutes Sec. 48-3-14 seq. that the following goods will be sold at 220 Isleta Blvd. SW, Albuquerque, NM October 30, 2021 at 10:00 AM to satisfy the lien claimed by New Mexico Stor-N-Lock, together with all cost of the sale.
Luis Garcia, 2515 Clarita Way SW, Albuquerque, NM 87121.
Unit B01, $238.00, Miscellaneous
New Mexico Stor-N-Lock may withdraw any of the above items from the sale at any time without prior notice.
HCS Pub. October 22, 29, 2021