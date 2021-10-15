Storage Sale
On October 25th, 2021
Almost Anything Stored NM LLC pursuant to sections [48-11-9 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] New Mexico Lien Law/Self Storage Lien Act, shall conduct an online public auction to satisfy a landlord’s lien. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. All sales will conclude at 10:00am on the date above and will be for cash only to the highest bidder. The successful bidder shall take possession and remove contents within 72 hours. Almost Anything Stored NM LLC reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to withdraw any items from each sale. Property includes general household items and miscellaneous contents in the spaces of the following tenant and their last known address. Jonathon Brock, 2300 Diamond Mesa Trail SW Apt 5105, Albuquerque, NM 87121, Past-due June 6, 2021. Gerald Garcia, 47 A N. El Cerro, Los Lunas, NM 87031, Past-due Jun 6, 2021.
HCS Pub. October 15, 22, 2021