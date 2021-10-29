Storage Sale
On Dec 16, 2021 at 10:00am the undersigned will offer to sell the following described vehicle in order to satisfy storage charges incurred against the same: 1998 Subaru Forester, white, VIN JF1SF6357WH760394, NM Plate ATGK80, stored by Patrick Shea, address 300 Dorado Place SE, Abq, 87123. Storage, fees, & tax as of 10/25/21, are 393.06. Cash in hand at time of sale. Coronado Auto Recyclers, Inc. dba Coronado Storage Plus 9320 San Pedro NE, Abq, NM.
HCS Pub. October 29, November 5, 2021