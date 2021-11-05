No. CV 2021 005444
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 005444
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Tyler Logan Field
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Tyler Logan Field, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Tyler Logan Field
Proposed Name
Tyler Jerry Logan
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of DEC 08 2021, at the hour of 2:00 PM,
To attend the hearing please call 1-800-747-5150 and use access code 4001301
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Tyler Logan Field
Tyler Logan Field
HCS Pub. November 5, 12, 2021