No. CV 2021 006395
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Yessica Gutierrez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Edgar Sebastian Rodriguez
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Yessica Gutierrez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Edgar Sebastian Rodriguez
Proposed Name
Sebastian Gutierrez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, District Judge, on the 22nd day of December 2021, at the hour of 9:10 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Yessica Gutierrez
Yessica Gutierrez
HCS Pub. November 26, December 3, 2021