No. CV 2021 06096
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 06096
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Lorenza de Jesus Lujan
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Lorenza de Jesus Lujan, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Lorenza de Jesus Lujan
Proposed Name
Lorenza de Jesus Diaz Cabrera
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, District Judge, on the 6th day of December 2021, at the hour of 9:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Lorenza J Lujan
Lorenza de Jesus Lujan
HCS Pub. November 5, 12, 2021