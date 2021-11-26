No. D-202-CV 2021 006394
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 006394
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Violeta-Victoria Moreno Casillas
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Violeta-Victoria Moreno Casillas, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, NM,County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Violeta-Victoria Moreno Casillas
Proposed Name
Violeta Victoria Casillas
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Elaine P. Lujan, District Judge, on the 22nd day of December 2021, at the hour of 9:05 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Violeta-Victoria Moreno Casillas
Violeta-Victoria Moreno Casillas
HCS Pub. November 26, December 3, 2021