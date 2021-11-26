No. D-202-CV 2021 006626
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 006626
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ashley Noel Fried
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ashley Noel Fried, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Ashley Noel Fried
Proposed Name
Ashton Noel Fried
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 21st day of December 2021, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ashley Fried
Ashley Noel Fried
HCS Pub. November 26, December 3, 2021