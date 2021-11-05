No. D-202-CV 2021 06089
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 06089
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Raelene Jean Punzel
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Raelene Jean Punzel, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Raelene Jean Punzel
Proposed Name
Rae Jean Bennu
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BENJAMIN CHAVEZ, District Judge, on the 8th day of December 2021, at the hour of 1:45 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Raelene Jean Punzel
Raelene Jean Punzel
HCS Pub. November 5, 12, 2021