STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 06166
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ernesto Xavier Soliz Ortiz
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ernesto Xavier Soliz Ortiz, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Ernesto Xavier Soliz Ortiz
Proposed Name
Ernesto Xavier Soliz
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the day of DEC 08 2021, at the hour of 11:30 am,,
Telephonic – see attached
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ernesto Xavier Soliz Ortiz
Ernesto Xavier Soliz Ortiz
HCS Pub. November 5, 12, 2021