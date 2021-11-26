No. D-202-CV 2021-06468
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021-06468
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Miguel Bert Armendariz
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Miguel Bert Armendariz, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Miguel Bert Armendariz
Proposed Name
Michael Bert Armendariz
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 4th day of January 2022, at the hour of 10:15 AM
To attend the hearing please call 1-800-747-5150 and use access code #4001301
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Miguel Bert Armendariz
Miguel Bert Armendariz
HCS Pub. November 26, December 3, 2021