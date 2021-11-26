No. D-202-CV 2021 06545
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 06545
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
LEE ANNE-JANAN HENDERSON
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that LEE ANNE-JANAN HENDERSON, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
LEE ANNE-JANAN HENDERSON
Proposed Name
LEE A.J. HENDERSON
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Daniel E. Ramczyk, District Judge, on the 27th day of December 2021, at the hour of 8:30 a.m., at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
**Telephonic hearing- 1-800-747-5150 and enter access code 4340781**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Lee Henderson
LEE ANNE-JANAN HENDERSON
HCS Pub. November 26, December 3, 2021