STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 6249
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Kathryn Michele Adams
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kathryn Michele Adams, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Kathryn Michele Adams
Proposed Name
Kat Aurora Tyme
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 15th day of December 2021, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
*Please call 1-800-747-5150 – Access Code 3334679*
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Kathryn Adams
Kathryn Michele Adams
HCS Pub. November 5, 12, 2021