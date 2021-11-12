PUBLIC AUCTION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held via competitive bidding at Route 66 Self Storage, 9500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque NM 87121 on November 29th, 2021 @ 6pm. More info at https://storageauctions.net/f/fxQ. AUCTION: Online bidding available for storage
Unit 556D; Jack Barela ; 519 Mayfair SW, Albuquerque, NM, 87121; House hold goods.
Unit 241; Patricia Duran; 9600 Central Ave SW Trlr 41, Albuquerque, NM, 87121; House hold goods.
Unit 505; Marcelo Diazfranco; 703 Vista Del Pueblo St NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87121; House hold goods.
Unit 544; Catherine Echavarria; 6429 Prairie Sage Dr NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87120; House hold goods.
Unit 554C; Sonya Gonzales; 2901 Elder Ct SW, Albuquerque, NM, 87121; House hold goods.
Unit 341; Jesus Trujillo; 9400 Sunset Rd SW, Albuquerque, NM, 87121; House hold goods.
Unit 216,316,405,406,517; Jose Claus; 2309 Candelaria NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87107; House hold goods.
Purchases must be made with Money order only and paid for at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment.
HCS Pub. November 12, 19, 2021