Home   >   Auctions   >   Storage Auctions   >   PUBLIC AUCTION

PUBLIC AUCTION

By on November 19, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for Storwise Seelf Storage 1st Street 720 1st Street NW Albuquerque NM 87102
Online at https://storagetreasures.com/ Starting November 8th 2021 at 5 PM, ending November 30, 2021 at 5 PM
Auction: Unit A21 Leah Montoya 3405 Lafayette Dr NE Apt C Albuquerque NM 87107.
Boxes, totes, bed frame, clothes, mini washer/dryer combo, bike, misc.
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment
HCS Pub. November 19, 26, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.