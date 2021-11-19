PUBLIC AUCTION
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION:
Lien sale will be held for Storwise Seelf Storage 1st Street 720 1st Street NW Albuquerque NM 87102
Online at https://storagetreasures.com/ Starting November 8th 2021 at 5 PM, ending November 30, 2021 at 5 PM
Auction: Unit A21 Leah Montoya 3405 Lafayette Dr NE Apt C Albuquerque NM 87107.
Boxes, totes, bed frame, clothes, mini washer/dryer combo, bike, misc.
All goods are sold as is and must be removed within 72 hours of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment
HCS Pub. November 19, 26, 2021