Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 9th day of December, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Los Lunas, 801 Emilio Lopez Rd, Los Lunas, NM, 87031.
Unit E22, Dominic Tafoya, 1420 Coplen Drive, Los Lunas, NM 87031. Furniture, Backpack, Suitcase, Boxes and Tubs.
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. November 19, 26, 2021