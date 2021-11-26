Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 9th day of December, 2021 at 9:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – Coors Blvd, 2559 Coors Blvd NW, Albuquerque, NM, 87120
Unit J27 Tafoya, Joe 640 QUAILBRUSH DR Albuquerque, NM 87109 vending machines, water cooler, carpet cleaner, kirby vaccum, boxes, bags,
Unit B09 Dimas, Nicole 1812 Indian School rd apt 109 Albuquerque, NM 87104 mattresses, boxes, trash bags, furniture,
Unit N06 Martinez, Josettea 2612 linda lane Albuquerque, NM 87105 Bed frame, microwave, cloths, mattress, vacuum , bags,
Unit N92 Salazar, Karol 411 rd 5500 Blue village, NM 87143 luggage, backpacks, dog crate, baby stuff, vacuum, bins,
Unit D09 ZAMBRANO, JEROME 8324 HAWK EYE RD NW ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87120 tools, toolbox, yard equipment, saw table, construction equipment,
Unit E29 Hernandez, Paola 6027 Staubach Ave NW Albuquerque, NM 87120 appliance, art,clothing,mattress,table,table and chairs, vacuum, purses
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
