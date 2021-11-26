Public Auction
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: PURSUANT TO NM
STATUTES, CHAPTER 314, HB 273, (Self Storage Lien Act) that the following storage unit(s)
will be sold on Monday December 6th, 2021 at 2:00 PM to satisfy liens claimed by Albuquerque Self Storage, Inc. (13041 Central NE) together with all costs of sale.
D-88 Begay, Miavry HC 63 Box 222 Winslow AZ 86047. Coffee & End tables, Bicycle, BBQ
grill, Misc. HHGs $ 690.83
D-89 Roach, Solomon 13110 Constitution Ave NE Apt 707 ABQ NM 87112. End table,
Bicycle, Lamp, Lots of Misc. $ 700.83
D-91 Perez, Tammie 5700 Kathryn Ave Apt B ABQ NM 87108. Garden tools, Pet cage, TV,
Chandelier, Vacuums $ 538.83
D-102 Sanchez, Samantha 12901 Central NE Room126 ABQ NM 87123. Portable washer &
dryer, TV, Baby swing & items, Plastic tubs, Misc. $ 622.12
D-113 Gonzales, Roberta 538 Ortiz Dr SE Apt B ABQ NM 87108. Air Compressors, Nail gun,
Misc. $ 685.83
H-204 Falabella, Anthony 49 N. San Jose Apt 101 Mesa AZ 85201. Couch, Tool box, Jack
stand, Bose audio equip., Furn., Plastic tubs, Tent, Misc. $ 765.83
J-314 Mariano, Daniella 7508 Zuni Rd SE ABQ NM 87108. Furn, Mattresses, Lots of misc. $
685.25
K-377 Managers Unit Griego, David 720 Vermont NE Apt 7 ABQ NM 87108 $ 679.83
PrettyWeasel, Leland 520 Ortiz Dr SE ABQ NM 87108 $ 479.83 Bicycles & parts, Speakers,
Camping gear, Karaoke machine, Water dispenser, Ladder, Misc-
Any of the above lockers may be withdrawn at any time without prior notice.
Manager, H. Martineez
HCS Pub. November 26, December 3, 2021