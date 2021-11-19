PUBLIC SALE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE On December 11, 2021 at 11:00 AM the undersigned will offer to sell the following described motor vehicle in order to satisfy charges for towing, storage and/or labor charges incurred against same 2006 Ford 500 VIN 1FAHP25106G101511. NM license plate 941tlf. Last known registered owner is Robert Jaramillo of Albuquerque/Rio Rancho, NM. In the amount of $. Terms: Cash in hand at time of sale. Jimmy’s Auto Shop d/b/a Doug’s Auto Repair.
HCS Pub. November 19, 26, 2021