No. CV 2021 006883
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV 2021 006883
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jeremy Blake Llamas
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jeremy Blake Llamas, Resident of the City of Edgewood, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jeremy Blake Llamas
Proposed Name
Jeremy Blake Dimon
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable BEATRICE BRICKHOUSE, District Judge, on the 21st day of December 2021, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jeremy Blake Llamas
Jeremy Blake Llamas
HCS Pub. December 10, 17, 2021