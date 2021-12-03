No. CV-2021-06507
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. CV-2021-06507
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Jennie Rebecca Trinkaus
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Jennie Rebecca Trinkaus, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Jennie Rebecca Trinkaus
Proposed Name
Jennie Rebecca Hinson
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable ERIN B. O’CONNELL, District Judge, on the 4th day of January 2022, at the hour of 10:40 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Jennie Rebecca Trinkaus
Jennie Rebecca Trinkaus
HCS Pub. December 3, 10, 2021