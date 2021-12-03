No. CV-2021-06628
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV-2021-06628
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Adlame Christina Montez
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Adlame Christina Montez, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of , State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Adlame Christina Montez
Proposed Name
Adleme Christina Montez
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the 4th day of January 2022, at the hour of 11:00 AM,
To attend the hearing please call 1-800-747-5150 and use access code 4001301
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Adlame Montez
Adlame Montez
HCS Pub. December 3, 10, 2021