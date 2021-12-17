No. CV 2021 06856
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF Bernalillo
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
No. CV 2021 06856
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Perry Robles
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Perry Robles, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Perry Robles
Proposed Name
Gerardo Jesús Robles
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 13th day of January 2022, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse.
Please call: 1-800-747-5150
Access Code: 3334679#
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Perry Robles
Perry Robles
HCS Pub. December 17, 24, 2021