STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 007141
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Samantha Allison Galbraith
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Amended NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Samantha Allison Galbraith, Resident of the City of Tijeras, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Samantha Allison Galbraith
Proposed Name
Samuel Oliver Galbraith
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 2nd day of February 2022, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Hearing will be telephonic
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Samantha Allison Galbraith
Samantha Allison Galbraith
HCS Pub. December 31, 2021, January 7, 2022
No. D-202-CV 2021 007141
STATE OF NEW MEXICO