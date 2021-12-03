No. D-202-CV-2021-06196
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2021-06196
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Sophie Marie Garcia
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Sophie Marie Garcia, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Sophie Marie Garcia
Proposed Name
Sophia Marie Zenobia Barreras
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable JOSHUA A. ALLISON, District Judge, on the 6TH day of JANUARY 2022, at the hour of 9:30 AM, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
**PLEASE CALL 1-800-747-5150 – ACCESS CODE 3334679**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Monnica Barreras
Monnica Barreras
HCS Pub. December 3, 10, 2021