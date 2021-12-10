No. D-202-CV 2021 06555
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 06555
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
MARIA LINA COTA
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
Telephonic
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that MARIA LINA COTA, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
MARIA LINA COTA
Proposed Name
Linda Marie Cota
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable Joshua A. Allison, District Judge, on the 6th day of January 2022, at the hour of 9:30 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
*Please call: 1-800-747-5150 – Access Code 3334679*
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Maria Lina Cota
MARIA LINA COTA
HCS Pub. December 10, 17, 2021