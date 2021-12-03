No. D-202-CV-2021 06576
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV-2021 06576
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Ciara Louise Reed-Ortiz
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ciara Louise Reed-Ortiz, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Ciara Louise Reed-Ortiz
Proposed Name
Ciarán Ortiz
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable DANIEL E. RAMCZYK, District Judge, on the 27th day of December 2021, at the hour of 8:50 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
**Telephone hearing 1-800-747-5150 – and enter access code 4340781**
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Ciara Louise Reed-Ortiz
Ciara Louise Reed-Ortiz
HCS Pub. December 3, 10, 2021