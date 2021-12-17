No. D-202-CV 2021 06725
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 06725
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Scott Alan Miles
FOR CHANGE OF NAME OF
Luolin Liu
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(OF PERSON UNDER 14 YEARS OF AGE)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Scott Alan Miles, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name of his/her child in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change the name of his/her child as follows:
Current Name
Luolin Liu
Proposed Name
Lorraine Marilyn Miles
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable NANCY J. FRANCHINI, District Judge, on the day of JAN 04 2021, at the hour of 11:15 AM,
To attend the hearing please call 1-800-747-5150 and use access code 4001301
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Scott Alan Miles
Scott Alan Miles
HCS Pub. December 17, 24, 2021