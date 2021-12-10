No. D-202-CV 2021 06796
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202-CV 2021 06796
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
FABIAN MANUEL DELAO
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that FABIAN MANUEL DELAO, Resident of the City of ALBUQUERQUE, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
FABIAN MANUEL DELAO
Proposed Name
EMMALYNN PRUDENCE ROSE
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable VICTOR S. LOPEZ, District Judge, on the 12th day of January 2022, at the hour of 11:15 am, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse,
Hearing Will Be By Telephone
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Fabian Manuel DeLao
FABIAN MANUEL DELAO
HCS Pub. December 10, 17, 2021