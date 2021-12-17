No. D-202- CV 2021 06904
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
COUNTY OF BERNALILLO
SECOND JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT
No. D-202- CV 2021 06904
IN THE MATTER OF THE PETITION OF
Matthew Christian Stark
FOR CHANGE OF NAME
NOTICE OF PETITION TO CHANGE NAME
(ADULT)
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Matthew Christian Stark, Resident of the City of Albuquerque, County of Bernalillo, State of New Mexico has filed a Petition to Change Name in the Second Judicial District Court, Bernalillo County, New Mexico, wherein he/she seeks to change his/her name as follows:
Current Name
Matthew Christian Stark
Proposed Name
Ambrose Vernon Stark
This Petition will be heard before the Honorable LISA CHAVEZ ORTEGA, District Judge, on the 19th day of January 2022, at the hour of 1:30 pm, at the Bernalillo County Courthouse, 400 Lomas NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Respectfully submitted,
/s/ Matthew Stark
Matthew Christian Stark
HCS Pub. December 17, 24, 2021