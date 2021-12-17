Public Auction.
Notice of Public Auction.
The following property will be sold at public auction, in accordance with the Self-Service Storage Lien Act [48-11-1 to 48-11-9 NMSA 1978] to satisfy the lien of the owner, on Thursday the 13th day of January, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Personal property described and belonging to those individuals listed below will be advertised for bidding at www.lockerfox.com. RightSpace Storage – San Mateo, 5220 San Mateo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109
Unit 288 Langley, Crystal P.O. Box 72125 Albuquerque, NM 87195 trunk, luggage, toolbox, toys, boxes, bags, child seatstroller,
Unit 218 Barreras, Melissa 6732 Pino Ave NE Albuquerque, NM 87109 mini fridge, vacuum, totes, clothes, bikes, tv, baby swingbouncer
The auction will be listed and advertised on www.lockerfox.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.
HCS Pub. December 17, 24, 2021